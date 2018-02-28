Osei-Kufour Appointed As Ambassador

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has appointed former Bayern Munich legend, Samuel Osei-Kuffour as ‘Sports Ambassador”.



This is part of the drive by the assembly to promote grassroots sports development - harness the talents of the youth, especially in the area of football.



Osei-Kuffour, a member of the Ghana Under-17 Team, which won the FIFA World Cup in 1991, is one of the few players to have featured in all the national teams during his playing career.



Mr. Stephen Ofori, Convener of the KMA’s Youth and Sports Development sub-Committee, broke the news to the GNA Sports, in Kumasi, on the sidelines of a ceremony held to present sets of jersey and footballs to schools and colt teams.



He said the expectation was that the former Ghanaian international would use his new role to assist the assembly to look for sponsorship to develop sports in the metropolis.



A total of 92 selected schools alongside 20 colt teams in the city benefitted.

These were bought by the assembly from its internally-generated funds the goal was to support football development.



Mr. Ofori spoke of plans to raise in excess of one million cedis to upgrade sports facilities, organize competitions and build the capacity of technical handlers of juvenile teams.



He noted that sports held enormous potential for the transformation of the lives of the youth and therefore it was important that everything was done to create the necessary conditions for those with sporting talents to fully exploit these.