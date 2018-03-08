Herbert Mensah Pays Tribute To Golden Tulip Accra And Others

Related Stories Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, paid tribute to the Golden Tulip Accra and other sponsors and supporters of Ghana Rugby for making it possible to fly the Ghana flag high from his home in the UK.



The support by the Golden Tulip Accra came in the form of free accommodation for the South African Coach, Mr Ludwiche van Deventer, as well as commitments by the hotel group for accommodation during the planned Africa Rugby 2018 Bronze Cup that will be hosted by Ghana in the Cape Coast between 7 and 13 May 2018.



The Bronze Cup will see Lesotho, Mauritius and Rwanda visiting Ghana as guests as well as many dignitaries from World Rugby, Rugby Africa and neighbouring countries.



“Ghana Rugby has achieved a lot in a very short space of time and has indeed made Ghanaians proud not only on the Continent but in the world at large,” Mensah said.



Mensah continued to say that without the support of corporates such as Golden Tulip Accra Ghana Rugby would not have been able to achieve what it has. He also mentioned some of the other corporate institutions that have made invaluable contributions such as Interplast, the Gino Brands, the Panafrican Group, Accra Breweries, eVerpure and AMS.



Although not specified the sponsorship by the Golden Tulip Accra is estimated to be well in excess of 60,000 US dollars.



According to Mr Solomon Wollie-Wollimoh of the Golden Tulip Accra the hotel group is proud to be associated with Ghana Rugby because of the positive brand reinforcement it receives.



“Ghana Rugby is run professionally under the able leadership of Mr Herbert Mensah and that, combined with the exposure it generates due to its success record, is always good for a brand such as the Golden Tulip Accra,” Mr Willie-Wollimoh said.



The Rugby Africa Bronze Cup will again showcase Ghana as a preferred destination to host sporting events and will generate huge exposure for the country in Africa and in the Rugby world at large.





“We would like to invite other corporate bodies and the Government of Ghana to come forward and support Ghana Rugby to share in the benefits of the association with us, and to make us all proud to be Ghanaians,” Mr Mensah said.



