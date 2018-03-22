43rd SWAG Awards Rescheduled

Related Stories The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has rescheduled, the 43rd SWAG Awards Night to Friday, May 4, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).



The event, was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 28, at the Banquet Hall, State House, Accra.



The change is as result of the ongoing renovation exercise at the traditional venue – Banquet Hall, State House, Accra.



A statement from the secretariat of SWAG said, the new development in date and venue would result in drastic changes to format of the annual event.



It said, the changes would however not affect the quality of the annual event, as plans are in place to deliver another excellent event. Source: GNA