Nothing Wrong With George Afriyie’s GFA Presidency Interest - Oduro Sarfo

Related Stories Former management member of Berekum Chelsea and the local representative of TP Mazembe, Nana Oduro Sarfo has stated that he sees nothing wrong with Black Stars Management Committee chairman George Afriyie’s early declaration to contest for the 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidency.



George Afryie, during his 50th birthday anniversary declared his intention to contest for the 2019 GFA presidency, a declaration many have described as pre-mature with about one and half years to the election.



According to him, President Kwesi Nyantakyi has announced that he will not be seek reelection as leader of the country’s football governing body and that it was right for his vice George Afriyie to make his intentions known to the general public in his quest to succeed his boss.



He however, argued that the Liberty Professionals’ chief is the right man to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi taking into consideration his rich credentials.



”I do not see anything wrong with George Afriyie’s declaration because lawyer Nyantakyi has said it on three occasions that he will not contest again and I think the best person to succeed him and continue his good works is George Afriyie. If George Afriyie decide not to contest,then it means we have look beyond the executive committee or go out to look for someone to replace Nyantakyi because none of the Executive committee members is a president material”; He told Abusua FM in Kumasi.



”My love and unflinching support for Nyantakyi means if he decides to contest again then we have to go back and rewrite our notes”.

”Fred Pappoe, Randy Abbey and Cudjoe Fianoo can never be an FA president because they are also not qualified” he concluded.