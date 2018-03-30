Bernard Kyere Banned For Two Matches In German Third-Tier

Related Stories Fortuna Köln defender Bernard Kyere Mensah has been handed a two-match ban by the Football Association (DFB).



This follows Saturday's red card against Rot-Weiss Erfurt in the German liga 3.



Mensah, 22, and his club have refused to appeal the sanction by the federation.



He will miss the matches against Meppen and Würzburg. Source: ghanasoccernet.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.