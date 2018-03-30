Ghana Premier League Board Confirms Officials For Week IV

Related Stories The Premier League Board has handed Tamale-based referee Abdul Latif Adaari Sunday's cracker between Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC at the Cape Coast Stadium.



He will be assisted on the lines by Safo Adade and Frank Bossman.



Adaari scored a lot of points after officiating last year's MTN FA Cup final between Heats of Oak and Kotoko at the Tamale Sports Stadium.



When the two biggest clubs met in the Ghana @60 Anniversary match return leg in Kumasi, he was in-charge.



Prosper Adii flanked by assistants A.S. Malik and Awulo Freeman will handle Aduana Stars versus Inter Allies in Dormaa Ahenkro.



Below is the list of match officials for the Ghana Premier League Week IV fixtures:



Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS MEDEAMA



Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman



Referee: Amofa Sarkodie



Asst 1: Rahman Salifu



Asst 2: Theresa Akongyam



4th Ref: Solomon Mordey



Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor



Match: ADUANA STARS VS INTER ALLIES



Venue: Agyeman Badu I park, Dormaa



Referee: Prosper Adii



Asst 1: A.S. Malik



Asst 2: Awulo Freeman



4th Ref: Sylvester Adzoko



Match Commissioner: M.I. Salisu



Match: WA ALL STARS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA



Venue: Wa



Referee: Desmond Abbey



Asst 1: David Laryea



Asst 2: David Adjin



4th Ref: Justice A. Poku



Match Commissioner: A.S. Seidu



Match: KARELA UNITED VS EBUSUA DWARFS



Venue: Anyinase



Referee: Maxwell Hanson



Asst 1: Kotey Kotei



Asst 2: Kwesi Brobbey



4th Ref: Timothy Obuobisa



Match Commissioner: Collins Adu Yeboah



Match: BECHEM UNITED VS ASHANTIGOLD (LIVE - SAT)



Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi



Referee: Emmanuel Ansah



Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor



Asst 2: Samuel O. Boateng



4th Ref: Bernard Dumfe



Match Commissioner: S. Ansah-Aboagye



Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS ELEVEN WONDERS (LIVE - SUN)



Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi



Referee: Wiseman Ghansah



Asst 1: Eric Nantiere



Asst 2: A.F. Zakari



4th Ref: Kenny Padi



Match Commissioner: M.N. Aryeh



Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS WAFA (LIVE –SAT)



Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi



Referee: S.B Bortey



Asst 1: Ben Samari



Asst 2: Amurana Salifu



4th Ref: J.A. Amenya



Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu



Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS DREAMS



Venue: Cape Coast



Referee: Latif Adaari



Asst 1: Safo Adade



Asst 2: Frank Bossman



4th Ref: Kyeremeh Yeboah



Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS DREAMS

Venue: Cape Coast

Referee: Latif Adaari

Asst 1: Safo Adade

Asst 2: Frank Bossman

4th Ref: Kyeremeh Yeboah

Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante Boateng Source: GHANAsoccernet