Sports Minister Visits Team Ghana Ahead Of GC2018 Opening

Related Stories Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has said athletes representing Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, must consider their participation in the Games as a privilege, because there are other equally qualified athletes who could represent the nation, but were not selected.



He said the athletes are representing the over 29 million Ghanaian population at the games so they should act as worthy representatives, remain focused and aim at winning the country more laurels.



Mr. Asiamah indicated that government would reward athletes, who would excelled in the games accordingly and therefore charged the participants to brace themselves for the challenge ahead.



“You are here to make Ghana proud. Proper structures are in place to ensure that athletes who distinguish themselves are rewarded appropriately,” he said.



The minister made these remarks when he paid a visit to the Ghanaian contingent at a reception organised by Ghana High Commissioner to Australia, Edwin Nii Adjei ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia later today.



He was accompanied by his Technical Advisor at the ministry, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah and the Chief Director of the ministry, Frank Quist.



The minister, said, the President of Republic, Nana Akufo Addo, extended his well wishes to the team and also urged the team to do their best for country.



He urged the athletes to take a cue from their predecessors and make a name for themselves so that they can write their names in the history of Ghana sports.



He appealed to the athletes to be disciplined and make sure to compete fairly, saying, “If you win, you win fairly; if you lose, you lose gallantly, and if there is any decision made which is not in your favour, use the appropriate channel.”



He said their presence in Australia was an opportunity to sell the Ghana brand, and therefore advised them to comport themselves.



“Games, as we all know, is an opportunity for cultural brand; it’s when most countries sell their culture; so as you have come, I want you to look at the games you are participating in as a platform that you are going to use to project the nation,” he stated.



Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, the President of the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana, thanked the Commissioner for all his support and assistance throughout Ghana’s stay in Australia.



He urged athletes to do their best for the country as patriotic citizens and they would be duly rewarded.