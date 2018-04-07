National Security To Investigate Deportation Of Fake Journalists

Related Stories The Ministry of Youth and Sports has requested the National Security to investigate the deportation of some 50 supposed Ghanaian journalists who traveled to Australia with the country’s delegation to cover the Commonwealth Games.



The alleged journalists were caught after failing to answer basic sports questions posed by Australian officials. Most of them did not also have basic journalistic tools on them.



The Sports Ministry and the National Sports Authority (NSA) were accused of facilitating the acquisition of the visas as the travel documents presented by the affected individuals were genuine even though they did not appear to be journalists.



But a statement signed by the Minister of Sport, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, said the ministry has referred the matter to the National Security.



“The ministry has officially requested the National Security to thoroughly investigate circumstances leading to the acquisition of visas by underserving persons who are in no way connected with the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia”.



“This follows some inappropriate actions by some individuals which have led to some Ghanaians being denied the necessary courtesies when travelling to Australia in connection with the Commonwealth Games”.



It added that the Ministry believes the National Security has the capacity to unravel the truth surrounding the unpleasant situation Ghana finds herself among the comity of sporting nations.