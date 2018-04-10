Commonwealth Games: Ghana Still Medalless...

Related Stories No medal for Team Ghana at the Commonwealth Games after day six but some athletes continue to keep the nation's slender hopes alive.



Sprinter Janet Amponsah made it to the semi-finals of the women’s 200m, finishing second in the heats with a time of 23.66 seconds.



Akua Obeng-Akrofi progressed to the semi-finals of the women’s 400m after coming third in her heats with a PB of 52.44, but 2017 world youth championship runner, Rafiatu Nuhu, who fell short as her fifth place finish in the heats with a time of 54.02, couldn't progress to the semis.



In the men’s 200m, Martin Owusu-Antwi qualified for the semi-finals finishing second in his heat with a time of 21.02 while compatriot Joseph Amoah also made it through as one of the fastest losers with a time of 20.82 in his heat.



In the men’s 400m, Alex Amankwah failed to qualify for the semi-finals after finishing fourth with a time of 1.47.80 in the heats.



Decathlete Atsu Nyamadi competed in 3 events on Day 7. He threw a new PB of 46.61m in the discus, finishing third; he won the 110m hurdles crossing the line in 14.82sec and made No Mark (NM) in the pole vault event.



Nyamadi now ranks ninth with 5711 points with just two events to go – javelin and 1,500m.



African champion Nadia Eke finished 10th in the Women’s Triple Jump final with a distance of 13.05m, way off her personal best jump of 13.93m.



In the men’s Badminton singles, Daniel Sam lost to Anthony Joe of Australia 2-0 while Abraham Ayittey lost to Aatish Lubah 2-0, exiting the competition in the round of 64.



In the women’s badminton event, Grace Atipaka progressed to the round of 32, beating Juliette Ah Wan Seychelles 2-0.



In the mixed doubles round of 64, Ghana beat Fiji 2-1 before losing 2-0 to Singapore.



In the men’s table tennis singles, Ghana’s captain Bernard Sam defeated Guyana’s Nigel Bryan 4-2. Felix Lartey beat Trinidad and Tobago’s Yuvraaj Dookram 4-1 and Derek Abrefa beat Emmanuel Gboyah of Sierra Leone 4-0 in a best of 7 games match.



In the women’s table tennis, Celia Baah-Danso won her first match against Lalma Sifi of Solomon Islands before compatriot Cynthia Kwabi failed to replicate her performance. Kwabi lost 4-0 to Sri Lanka’s Erandi Warusawithana in her first match before losing to Rheann Chung of Trinidad and Tobago 4-0.



In the men’s 50m Rifle Prone, Emmanuel Koli Appiah finished 30th with a score of 571 and failed to progress to the next stage.



In boxing, Ghana’s Jessie Lartey earned a narrow win over South Africa’s Sinethemba Blom in the men’s 64kg quarter-final with 3 of the 5 judges calling the bout in favour of Lartey. Samuel Addo, unfortunately, could not replicate that feat, losing to England’s Peter McGrail in the Men’s 56kg quarter-final.



In Swimming, Jason Arthur finished 7th in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:07:44.



Finally, Botsyo Nkegbe missed out on a medal after finishing last but one - ninth - in men's T54 1500m final.