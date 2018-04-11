Nyantakyi Must Be Free To Seek Re-Election — Ex-GFA Boss

Related Stories Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has challenged critics calling for the exit of president Kwesi Nyantakyi's to rather shift their agenda towards a constitutional amendment for a limited tenure for the GFA presidency.



He argued that the current FA boss would still not contravene the FA statutes if he decides to present himself for re-election in 2019.



He, therefore, advised those asking Nyantakyi to step aside during the next election to channel their frustrations to the aspect of the FA statutes which allows him (Nyantakyi) unlimited tenure of office.



"The framers of the constitution made a big mistake by not putting a time limit. If Nyantakyi decides to contest again it's not his fault because by the constitution he has every right to contest," he told the Graphic Sports in an interview.



The outspoken former FA boss said he differed from an earlier position expressed by a former GFA chairman, Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula in support of Nyantakyi to seek a fourth term to ensure he cured the current instability in the association before bowing out.



He said the electoral college was the only mandated body which could decide whether Mr Nyantakyi could continue or not, and "if they say the man is not performing, then they have the right to move him out. So until they decide, he will stay put," Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed.



According to him any form of future embarrassment could be avoided if those with the power to have the statutes amended, decide on such a change which, thankfully, both international governing bodies, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, football’s world governing body, have changed theirs from the unlimited terms to three consecutive terms.