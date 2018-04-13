Commonwealth Games: Ghana Wins First Medal

Related Stories Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games gave the country its first medal of the multi-sport competition after boxer Jessie Lartey won bronze for losing his semifinal fight.



Lartey lost via a unanimous decision to Canada’s Thomas Blumenfeld in the semi-finals of the men’s 64kg boxing competition.



Lartey thus gets a bronze medal despite the defeat and it will be Ghana’s first medal of any kind at the Games.



In athletics, the male 4×100 relay team failed to start in their first round heat, after two members of of the team, Martin Owusu Antwi and Sean Safo-Antwi were declared unfit after they picked up various injuries from the 200m semifinals and 100m heat events respectively.



Elizabeth Dadzie is currently ranked 12th in the women’s heptathlon competition after 6 events.



Her final event which is the 800m heats will start at 10am Ghana time.





