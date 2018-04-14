Chief Justice Calls On Sport Administrators To Use ADR Mechanism

Related Stories The Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, has called on sport administrators to explore the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism in most of their mediation and arbitration.



She said, sports, was one sector of the society that could make immense use of ADR, but sports administrators seem to be unaware of its potential.



The Chief Justice was speaking at the launch of the Gamey and Co ADR Centre in Accra on Friday.



The Centre would provide bespoke services and training in ADR especially on negotiations, mediation, facilitation and arbitration and it is strategically placed to fill the gap that currently existed in Ghana in the provision of ADR services and training needs of commerce and industry, state and non-state agencies from different social strata as well as private individuals.



She said this year the Ghana Premier League was delayed because a party, in exercise of its legitimate rights, initiated an action in the courts, thus tempering with the football calendar in a matter that an ADR mechanism could more easily have addressed.



“l note that the Gamey and Co ADR Centre intends to extend its practice areas in sectors such as medical malpractice, mining, oil and gas, construction, entertainment, intellectual property and Sport, which were areas that have not been exposed to the benefits of ADR,” she said.



“These are efforts that need to be encouraged and supported,” the Lady Chief Justice added.