Samuel Eto’o Will Be Prez Of Cameroon – Islamic Cleric Predicts

The renowned Ghanaian Islamic cleric who is accredited with his accurate predictions and prophesies on all local and international channels, Mallam Sham Una Ustarz Jibril says former captain of the indomitable Lions Samuel Eto'o would be a candidate for a presidential election in Cameroon.



According to him, the respected footballer will follow the footsteps of Liberia’s President George Oppong Weah to lead his country.



In an interview with Peacefmonline.com, Mallam Sham Una Ustarz Jibril was emphatic that the former Barcelona striker will end his football career as a politician.



“He [Eto’o] in person does not have a presidential ambition but the youth in Cameroon and the rest in the diaspora will force him to contest the presidential elections,” he said.



Mallam Sham’s prediction comes after some international media platforms have hinted that the Samuel Eto’o would be a candidate for the 2018 presidential election in Cameroon.



The soothsayer is however of a view “Samuel Eto’o will be a good leader ever in Cameron”