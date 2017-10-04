Golden Tulip Accra Hotel hosts National Rugby Team

Related Stories The Golden Tulip Accra Hotel has hosted the Ghana Rugby National sevens team, the Ghana Eagles to a buffet lunch shortly before the team departed Tuesday for Kampala, Uganda to participate in the Africa Rugby men’s sevens two-day tournament as part of qualification for the sevens rugby world cup 2018, the commonwealth games and the world series repechage tournament in Hong Kong.



As the only unranked team to qualify for the tournament in Kampala, the Ghana Eagles are poised to prove themselves on the Africa Rugby stage with giants like Uganda, Namibia, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal and Botswana participating in the tournament to take place in Kampala, Uganda between 6-7 October 2017.



The Ghana Eagles qualification came on the back of Ghana rugby's qualification as a full member of world rugby in a record time of fewer than three years under the leadership of Herbert Mensah as President.



The Golden Tulip hotel has consistently supported the Ghana Rugby football team in diverse ways as a lesser known sport in Ghana.



The National sevens team took the opportunity to pay a courtesy call to the hotel prior to their departure to show appreciation to one of Ghana’s best hotels for their continues support and world-class hospitality.



In an exciting and serene atmosphere, the national rugby team, led by President of Ghana Rugby football union, Mr. Herbert Mensah, did a photo shoot with managers of the hotel whiles players did some on-the -pitch war cry to demonstrate their preparedness for the tournament.













Mr. Herbert Mensah thanked the Golden Tulip Accra hotel management for hosting the national rugby team and for their continues support and encouraged the Ghana Eagles to make an impact in Kampala and raise the Flag of Ghana high.



He also called on corporate Ghana to join key sponsor, PAN AFRICAN GROUP, KOMATSU in supporting the Ghana Eagles in their quest to take Ghana Rugby to global levels.



In a related development, The Ghana Eagles also briefly spent time at ESCAPADES CAFE to show appreciation to the management for their support to the team during their preparations towards the Kampala tournament.



The Ghana Eagles are expected back in Accra on Sunday October 8 2017. Source: Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.