Ghanaian Midfielder Sentenced To Jail In Sweden

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame 'Conte' Bonsu has been handed a two-year prison sentence in Sweden after being found guilty of abuse and rape on his former wife.



The 22-year-old, who currently plays for second-tier side Gefle IF in Sweden after joining from Mjallby AIF two seasons ago, was accused of the act which took place in 2015.



The player and his lawyers were at the Gavle District Court on Friday for the final verdict. He can however file for an appeal.



Gefle have released an official statement on their website to confirm the verdict and subsequently cancelled his contract.



"Gefle IF player Kwame Bonsu today was sentenced to two years in jail as well as expulsion in Gavle," the statement read.



"He will not, as long as the judgment remains like this, be a player of Gefle IF again since his contract has been cancelled," the statement added.



Bonsu has also been ordered to pay $14,000 as compensation to his ex-wife for moral damages and legal costs.



After serving jail sentence he will be expelled from Sweden and will not return to the country in the next ten years unless pardoned.



Bonsu began his career in Ghana with Kumasi-based Anokye Stars before joining Lions and moved to Sweden in 2013.

