GHPL Wrap: Hearts Rout Over Bolga All Stars, AshGold Shock Medeama In Takwa

Related Stories Accra Hearts recovered from their defeat to WAFA to beat bottom place Bolga All Stars 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, thanks to a brace each from Vincent Atinga and Kwame Kizito.



At the Dansoman Carl Raindorf Park, visiting WAFA maintained their position on top of the League table as they held Liberty Professionals to a goalless stalemate.



Richard Ocran’s solitary strike handed Ashanti Gold a 1-0 victory over Medeama at the Takwa T&A Park.



Hashmin Musah and Abdul Nassiru scored twice as Inter-Allies managed a 2-0 triumph over Elmina Sharks at the El Wak Stadium.



A brace from David Abagna and a goal by Seth Amoateng saw defending Champions WA All Stars defeat Berekum Chelsea 3-0 at the Malik Jabir Park in WA.



Ebusua Dwarfs continued their impressive form at home win a narrow 1-0 win over Bechem United. Stephen Bentil was on target on for Ebusua Dwarfs .













FULL RUSULTS



Hearts 4-0 Bolga All Stars



Liberty 1-0 WAFA



Medeama 0-1 Ashanti Gold



Inter-Allies 2-0 Elmina Sharks



WA All Stars 3-0 Chelsea



Dwarfs 1-0 Bechem United Source: ghanasportsonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.