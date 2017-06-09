Black Stars Players Willing To Honour Ethiopia Game Without Bonuses

Related Stories Players of the Black Stars team are willing to honour Sunday’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia without taking any bonuses.



Ghanasportsonline.com sources close to the team have revealed the leadership of the players led by skipper Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew together with some other players are willing to cast off their bonuses as a sign to show their loyalty to the National team and also win back the love of Ghanaians.



Sources further reveal that the playing body had agreed to that the local players and some new entrants in the team would be given their bonuses.



Ghanasportsonline.com’s checks at the Ministry also reveal government is willing to hand the players their due bonuses despite their decision to honour the game for free.



The Black Stars make a return to Kumasi where they last played in a Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda.