My Emphasis Is Not On The Black Stars – Sports Minister

Related Stories Isaac Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports has said that his priority is not necessarily the welfare of the Black Stars but all other Sporting disciplines in the Country.



Mr Asiamah made this known when he addressed the press at the University of Ghana Campus during his inspection tour of sporting facilities there.



When asked about the preparations of the Black Stars prior to their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, during the tour, the Minister said “I am at the Legon Sports Stadium accessing it and you are asking about the Black Stars.



“We only talk about the Black Stars when we are discussing sports, which are not right. You could have asked me about the state of the University sports facilities or the athletics, taekwondo, boxing and many competitions scheduled for this weekend.



“If I start talking about the Black Stars you would later say the Minister is only interested in the Black Stars.



“The government has done what it can to prepare the Stars well for the game on Sunday. I have said that The Director General of National Sports Authority would be in charge of football in my regime.



“He led the under 17 team to Gabon and now he is in Kumasi with the Black Stars and as the Minister I have to take care of all sporting disciplines, that’s why I am here today.



“I have drawn my policy with different people in charge for its implementation. We pray that the Black Stars would win and qualify to Cameroon 2019”, he said.