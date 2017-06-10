Asantehene visits Black Stars Training Ahead Of Ethiopia Clash

Related Stories Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II surprised the Black Stars on Friday as he paid an unannounced visit to the Baba Yara sports stadium to watch the team train ahead of Ethiopia clash.



Also present to watch Kwesi Appiah and his team train was the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah & Kumasi mayor Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi.



The Black Stars will be seeking to get off to a wonderful start in 2019 Africa cup of Nations qualifier when take on minnows Ethiopia.



The AsanteHene encouraged the team and urged them to win massively against their Ethiopian counterparts and also told the general public to troop to the stadium on Sunday. Source: ghanasoccernet.com