Kwesi Appiah Facing Selection Headache Ahead Of Ethiopia Clash

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is faced with the daunting task of selecting his starting eleven to face Ethiopia on Sunday following the depth of quality at his disposal.



The tactician is spoilt for choice with almost two players for each position making it overly difficult for him to choose who to start.



Reports from the team’s training at Kumasi indicate that experts are even unable to predict Kwesi Appiah's line-up to face Ethiopia.



The former Ghana captain has tired some players in different positions showing clearly he is spoilt for choice.



The predictability of Kwesi Appiah’s line up has waned completely but was clear previously watching training.



Who becomes the number one for Ghana under Kwesi Appiah’s second coming remains unpredictable with all three shot stoppers – Richard Ofori, Felix and Joseph Addo, being in-form.



The decision of who to start in central defence is a headache for Kwesi Appiah with Daniel Amartey, John Boye, Rashid Sumaila, Jerry Akaminko, Jonathan Mensah, Samuel Sarfo and Nicholas Opoku all in top form.



Among others in midfield, Kwesi Appiah is blessed with a mixture of experience and youthfulness. Yaw Yeboah, Ebenezer Ofori and Isaac Sackey will be hoping to earn a start with stiff competition from experienced Andre Ayew, Afriyie Acquah, evergreen Thomas Partey and in-form Frank Acheampong.



The coach is faced with a similar challenge upfront with both Majeed Waris and Raphael Dwamena hitting top form while Jordan Ayew and Asamoah Gyan can be counted on for their experience.