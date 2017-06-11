“I Won’t Throw In The Towel” – Coach Mallam

Related Stories Nuhu Mallam, coach of Bolga All Stars has said, even though his team is struggling at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) table, he will not give up until, the last match of the season.



According to the young coach, all the 16 premier league teams, are positive and hoping for the best, but no team is sure of winning or losing the league till the last game is played.



“For now even the team at the top can’t confidently say it is winning the league. It is the same at the bottom. We cannot say because we are at the bottom, we should throw in the towel.



“We will try our best to continue fighting till the end to know our position,” he said.

Coach Mallam said even if his team is relegated at the end of the GPL, he will not be disappointed in himself, knowing very well that he has done his best for the team.



“I can’t consider myself a failure if we are relegated because this is my first time and I am more of a developmental coach than a competition coach, but when this opportunity came my way I embraced it and took over in match day six.

“I have since done my best, even though the problems with the team still remains.



“I have conceded twelve goals in the last three matches and that is not normal in the game of football, even though I am not proud about it especially in our match with Accra Hearts of Oak,” He noted.



He added, “It’s a game but we didn’t come here expecting this score line, but in football anything is possible.

“I’m not really disturbed about the results, because even Hearts of Oak conceded five goals in their previous match and came back stronger, so we will also make our amends”, he added.



Bolga All Stars conceded four goals to nil to the ‘Phobians’ at the Accra Sports stadium on Friday with eleven points on the league table.