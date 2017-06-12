Kwesi Appiah Justifies Asamoah Gyan's Customized Armband In Ethiopia Drubbing

Related Stories Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says there was nothing wrong with captain Asamoah Gyan wearing a customized armband in the 5-0 win over Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



Gyan scored on a special afternoon to celebrate a bicentenary of goals for the Black Stars.



But when he was substituted mid-way through the first half, deputy skipper Andre Ayew had to collect another from the bench.



It became a major talking point after the final whistle with many ripping into the UAE-based player.



''What happened is that captain armband had been customized with Gyan's picture on it so we are all aware of it. In case he's being changed, we cannot give it Dede,'' Appiah said at the post-match conference.



