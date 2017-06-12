 
 

 Home   >   Sports   >   Football/Soccer   >   201706   >   Manchester United's 1st Summer Signing Is £30.7million Defender Victor Lindelof







Manchester United's 1st Summer Signing Is £30.7million Defender Victor Lindelof
 
<< Prev  |  
 
12-Jun-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 

Jose Mourinho is looking to beef up his squad and create a team capable to grab the biggest trophies on offer. To that end, he intends to make a number of big money signings and his first capture is highly rated defender, Victor Lindelof from Benfica for a £30.7million fee.




The 22-year-old Swedish centre-back will fly to Manchester on Wednesday for a medical, to complete international clearance and agree personal terms. The Red Devils are also close to signing Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata for £60million.
 
 
 
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 