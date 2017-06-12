Manchester United's 1st Summer Signing Is £30.7million Defender Victor Lindelof

Jose Mourinho is looking to beef up his squad and create a team capable to grab the biggest trophies on offer. To that end, he intends to make a number of big money signings and his first capture is highly rated defender, Victor Lindelof from Benfica for a £30.7million fee.

The 22-year-old Swedish centre-back will fly to Manchester on Wednesday for a medical, to complete international clearance and agree personal terms. The Red Devils are also close to signing Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata for £60million.