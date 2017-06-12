Related Stories The Ghana Football Association could be sanctioned by the Federation of International Football (FIFA) after “breaching” its laws of the game.



Ghana’s sweet victory over Ethiopia has been marred by a controversy about the armband of skipper Asamoah Gyan who was spotted in customized band during the game.



Gyan’s customized band which had his name and picture could not be used by his deputy Andre Ayew upon his substitution in the game.



Per the rules governing the game, Gyan and the Ghana Football Association could face sanctioning by the World Football governing body.



FIFA's Equipment Regulations on armband, states:



"20.1 A captains armband exclusively provided by FIFA must be used for all Matches of Final Competitions. FIFA may provide two captain's armbands in contrasting Colours."



"20.2 For any Matches of Preliminary Competition and any Preliminary Olympic Matches the captain's armband shall be of one dominant Colour, or exceptionally composed of the Colours of the National Flag clearly distinguishable from the Colour used on the sleeves of the shirt of the Player."



"Captain's armbands shall remain free of, and shall not produce, in FIFA's discretion, the visual effect of a Manufacturer's identification, a sponsor, any Decorative Element or further elements, except for the word "captain" or an abbreviation or translation thereof."



Officials of the Ghana Football Association had hinted they presented two armbands for the pre-match conference.