Afriyie Slams Gyan Over Customised Captain's Armband

Related Stories The football association chief says they were unaware the striker was going to wear a different armband against Ethiopia.



Ghana Football Association vice president George Afriyie, who doubles as chairman of Black Stars management committee, says they were unaware of the customised armband which Asamoah Gyan worn against Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in Kumasi on Sunday.



Gyan opened the scoring in Ghana’s 5-0 drubbing of the Walias, reaching his 50th goal for the national team. However, as he was substituted for Majeed Waris in second-half Gyan did not hand over the armband to deputy captain Andre Ayew, who had to seek for a new one from the bench.



"We were not aware of the customised armband. It is not right thing to be done and unacceptable from Asamoah Gyan," Afriyie told Happy FM.



"Nobody has the right to tell anyone to customise a national team armband for him. We have to condemn what happened against Ethiopia." he added.



Afriyie, however, admitted that they are ready to comply with Fifa on any sanctions if need be.



"If Fifa decide to fine Ghana, we are ready to pay. All we can be required to pay will be $1000 - $2,500 but I don't think this issue must be made a big one," he said.



Ghana will travel to United States of America in the in a fortnight to play Mexico and USA in international friendly matches.