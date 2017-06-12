I Only Married You For Your Money - Swedish Wife Of Convicted Ghanaian Footballer (VIDEO)

Related Stories A video clip has surfaced on social media on which the Swedish wife of convicted Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu can be heard saying she only married him for his money.



The secretly recorded video was first shared on Instagram by former Ghana international, Yussif Chibsah and offers an insight into the stormy relationship between the convicted Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu and his ex-wife.



Bonsu was handed a two-year jail term on Friday after he was convicted for marital rape by the Gavle District Court. His contract was terminated immediately by his club Gefle IF after the verdict was announced and he will also not be allowed to return to Sweden over the next ten years unless he is pardoned or successful in an appeal.



The video clip does not show the faces of the couple but the voice said to be that of Bonsu's wife, Maria is heard admitting that she only married the 22-year-old for his money. Bonsu's wife also admits that like all Swedish women she only like blacks for their money.



She also admits that she made a mistake by marrying the former Hearts of Lions player because he does not have any money.



Chibsah who spent over 10 years playing in Scandinavia for clubs including Gefle IF also appealed to the Swedish government to conduct thorough investigations into cases of assault and rape because some women take advantage of young African players.



The former Kotoko midfielder also prayed that Bonsu will have his conviction overturned when his case heads to the Swedish Appeals Court.





