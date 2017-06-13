Aduana 0 - 0 Kotoko: Ogya Boys Fail To Reclaim Top Spot

Related Stories The Porcupine Warriors continued their unbeaten run on Monday under coach Steve Polack with a priceless away stalemate.



Aduana Stars failed to defeat 10-man Asante Kotoko after sharing the spoils goalless in matchday 18 clash of the Ghana Premier League played at the Agyeman-Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on Monday.



With Wafa failing to pick victory against Liberty Professionals on Saturday, Aduana had an opportunity to overtake the league leaders while hosting the Porcupine Warriors.



The two clubs welcomed back their goalkeepers from international duties as they were part of Ghana squad that walloped Ethiopia 5-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday.



Joseph Addo was in post for Aduana while Felix Annan manned the post for Kotoko following the suspension of Ernest Sowah.



Aduana had clear cut chances to claim a dream start after 15 minutes. Tanko Mohammed was played through by Zakaria Mumuni but the striker fluffed the opportunity while Ahmed Adams thwarted another clean effort from Nathaniel Asamoah.



By the 22nd minute, Obed Owusu was brought down just outside Aduana box, with Wahab Adams making a timely clearance from the resulting free-kick.



On 36th minute, Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Gyamfi made a goal-line clearance after Asamoah met a cross from his teammate before Jackson Owusu was booked following a bad tackle.



After the break, Kotoko new striker Sadick Adams saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Addo before Mumuni shot wide at the other end.



Aduana coach Yusif Abubakar brought on Derrick Sasraku for Asamoah in search of the match-winner but the striker failed in all attempts on goal as the home crowd watched the game in frustration.



With 15 minutes remaining, Aduana were handed a major boost to win the game following the expulsion of Jackson Owusu. The midfielder was given his second caution of the day, after the referee spotted time wasting as he was being escorted off the field to receive treatment from the medics.



Coach Polack brought on defender Evans Quao to replace Owusu as Kotoko resorted to counter-attack due to the numerical disadvantage.



The hosts pushed men forward but failed in all attempts to find a breach in Kotoko's defence.



The Kumasi giants have now failed to score in all their trips to Dormaa since 2009.



Aduana now sit second with 34 points and will travel to Accra to play Tema Youth while, Kotoko have moved two places up to fifth with 26 points and, and will host title holders Wa All Stars next weekend.