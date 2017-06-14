Premier League Fixtures: Champions Chelsea Play BurnleyOn Opening Weekend

Related Stories First Premier League games for Brighton and Huddersfield provide contrasting opponents and Newcastle feature in the pick of the early games.



Champions Chelsea will start the 2017-18 Premier League season at home to Burnley, while Manchester United will welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford on the opening weekend.



Brighton & Hove Albion’s first game back in the top flight will be at home to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, while Championship winners Newcastle United host Tottenham.



Huddersfield Town are also in the Premier League for the first time and will head to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, which is August 12 and 13.



Arsenal will begin the new season at home to 2015/16 champions Leicester City, Liverpool are away to Watford and Everton take on Stoke City at Goodison Park.



The remaining fixtures on the opening weekend of the season see West Bromwich Albion at home to Bournemouth and Swansea City travel to Southampton.



The first fixture between likely rivals for the Premier League title comes on the second weekend, August 19 and 20, when Spurs mark their first home match at Wembley by taking on London rivals Chelsea.



August concludes with a clash between Liverpool and Arsenal prior to the international break for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.



The first Manchester derby of the season at Old Trafford is scheduled for December 9, the week after United have travelled to Arsenal, while the first meeting of the campaign between the Red Devils and Liverpool is on October 14.



The fixture list has also been compiled to have the first Merseyside derby on the same weekend as the Manchester derby, with Liverpool welcoming Everton to Anfield that weekend.



Arsenal are away at Chelsea on September 19 and are the hosts for the first north London derby in November, with the return at Wembley taking place in early February.



The first weekend in November will see two games between clubs hoping to challenge for the title as Chelsea are at home to Man Utd, and Man City face Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.



There promises to be a cracking start to 2018 as Arsenal are scheduled to take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day and Manchester United go to Everton.