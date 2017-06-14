Jonathan Mensah Explains Major League Soccer Struggle

Related Stories The Ghana international opens up on challenges at his new club.



Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah admits life has been far from smooth at new club Columbus Crew.



The former Ashanti Gold man joined the Black and Gold from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala as a Designated Player via a Discovery Signing in January, but has seen some setbacks affect his balance.



“I've enjoyed my time here so far," Mensah said, according to Citifmonline.



"I won’t say my form has been excellent but it’s been pretty good because it took me time to adapt to the league, new teammates and generally new surroundings.



"Also, I played two games and got injured, recovered and got suspended. So it’s been an up and down season for me so far.



"Performance wise, it wasn’t that bad but I’m sure the team is expecting more from me."



Mensah has made 11 Major League Soccer appearances, involving 10 starts, for Crew thus far.



The 26-year-old was on the bench as Ghana handed Ethiopia a 5-0 drubbing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday.