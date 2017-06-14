CAF Books Show Three Different Age Records Of Richard Kingson

Related Stories The Confederation of African Football (CAF) claim their record books show that Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson is 48 years.



But they state there are other dates that show he was born in 1975 and 1979. Kingson’s return to international duty has generated controversies on his age with former Ghana FA Chairman Nyaho Tamakloe clocking the former Wigan Athletics shot-stopper at 42 years.



On Thursday, veteran Ghanaian football administrator claimed he watched Kingson play for Accra Great Olympics in the Ghanaian top-flight in 1988.



But in a statement, CAF claim they have three different age records of the goalkeeper with 1965, 1975 and 1979 all mentioned. Kingson has been included in the Ghana squad to face Egypt on October 15. Source: adomonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.