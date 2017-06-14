Aduana Stars Facing FA Sanction For Preventing StarTimes To Broadcast League Match

Related Stories Aduana Stars could be sanctioned by the disciplinary committee of the Ghana Football Association after fans of the Club prevented Broadcast rights holders StarTimes from showing their week 18 League match against Kotoko.



A section of the home fans refused to allow officials of StarTimes to broadcast the game live on TV despite receiving notification by the FA for the match to be telecast live.



The hostile fans in addition sacked the Ghana Football Association cameraman from the inner-perimeter preventing the accredited FA media man from getting footage of the game.



Sources reveal StarTimes have reported the incident to the Premier League Board who have also directed the case to the Disciplinary committee to take the needed action.



The Nana Gyeabour Park in Dormaa have been one of the intimidating grounds for most Premier League Clubs in the Ghana Premier League.



