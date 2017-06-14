Hearts-Kotoko To Clash In 2017 President Cup On July 2

Related Stories Ghana’s two most glamorous Clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will once again renew their rivalry when they lock horns in the 2017 President Cup on July 2 at the Babayara Sports Stadium.



The two Clubs will commemorate Ghana’s republic day celebration with yet another exciting football match.



Both team have already met twice this year in the Ghana @60 match and a League game at the Accra Sports Stadium where Hearts of Oak emerged victorious.



Kotoko will hence be looking forward to use the game as a revenge whilst Hearts of Oak will be hoping to continue their dominance over their rival.



Hearts of Oak defeated Kotoko on penalties in the last edition of the President Cup.