Hearts-Kotoko To Clash In 2017 President Cup On July 2

|
|
|
|
|
Ghana’s two most glamorous Clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will once again renew their rivalry when they lock horns in the 2017 President Cup on July 2 at the Babayara Sports Stadium.
The two Clubs will commemorate Ghana’s republic day celebration with yet another exciting football match.
Both team have already met twice this year in the Ghana @60 match and a League game at the Accra Sports Stadium where Hearts of Oak emerged victorious.
Kotoko will hence be looking forward to use the game as a revenge whilst Hearts of Oak will be hoping to continue their dominance over their rival.
Hearts of Oak defeated Kotoko on penalties in the last edition of the President Cup.
|
|
|
|
|Source: ghanasportsonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|