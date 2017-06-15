Poor Pitch Affected Kotoko's Performance

Related Stories The Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack, says the poor nature of the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium adversely affected Kotoko's playing pattern against Aduana Stars.



"It's very hard to play football when the conditions are not at the level expected" he added.



In a post-match interview with the Ghana News Agency Sports at Dormaa Ahenkro, Coach Pollack expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players, saying "it's not easy for an away team to pick up a point against Aduana in Dormaa".



He admitted that the match was a "difficult encounter for both teams", stressing that, although his side played with 10 men at one stage, which affected the team's performance.



Coach Pollack was however quick to add that "this could not be an excuse for not winning as they have trained to play 10 against six, or eight against six".



He said the club would focus on analysing the player’s performance rather than laying blame on Referee S. B. Bortey, who officiated the match, because that "lies outside my purview"