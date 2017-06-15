Rafael Dwamena Has Relationship Advice For Men

Related Stories The Black Stars striker details the qualities of a good life partner.



It was a debut well taken but Rafael Dwamena apparently has more in store for Ghanaians than just scoring goals.



The FC Zurich man was the toast of fans as he netted twice on his first Ghana appearance in a 5-0 humiliation of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday.



And fresh from his on-pitch heroic, the 21-year-old offers a word of advice to Ghanaian men, written in his own life experience.



“Last year was really tough for me in Red Bull," narrated to Ultimate FM.



"After the season, I didn’t have any club because my contract was finished.



"And because I didn’t play a lot of games in Austria, they told me to find a new club, so I had to come to Ghana.



“I didn’t have any money on me and my parents had no idea I had come to Ghana. It was tough."



After leaving Red Bull, Dwamena joined lower tier side Austria Lustenau but would soon be on the move again, transferring to Zurich in January after an remarkably good first season with Lustenau.



He continues: “She [girlfriend] is a good girl. She helped me because I was staying with her and the sisters.



"This is the kind of woman you need in life when things are not going on well, no matter what it is.



“She was with me throughout and thank God everything is going on well, she is happy and I'm also happy."



Indeed Dwamena has continued his good form at Zurich, scoring 12 goals in half-a-season to help the side secure topflight promotion.