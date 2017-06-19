Asamoah Gyan’s $20,000 'Baby' Shark Dies

Related Stories A baby shark [pup] worth about $20,000 which Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan had been keeping in an aquarium in his US$3million mansion in Accra has died.



The aquarium broke and the shark died.



Gyan had planned to keep the shark for about four years, and then release it into the ocean when it was fully grown.



Speaking about the shark in a television interview on the Delay Show on Sunday, Gyan said he loved it as God's creature.