I Consult Mallams, Pastors – Asamoah Gyan (Video)

Related Stories Skipper of the Ghana Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has stated that he works with spiritual fortitude, admitting that he consults Mallams as well as Pastors when playing football matches.



Speaking to Radio and Television show host Deloris Frimpong Manso on her entertainment programme ‘The Delay Show’, Asamoah Gyan indicated that the public has demonized the use of ‘Mallams’ in sports. He added that football is a ‘spiritual work’.



He noted that 'Mallams' are just like pastors but in the Islamic religion and as such there was nothing wrong with consulting them to pray for an individual.



“You can’t just rise up and say you’re going to play football because it is a spiritual exercise. You will need spiritual fortitude before you get into play and it’s not just for football but every other work”, Gyan told Delay.



He admitted that he has a spiritual father who fortifies and prays for him before he sets off to play a football game. There have been continuous debates about whether or not African sportsmen use voodoo to ply their trade.

