“I’m Pleased With Team’s Performance” – Coach Nuttal

Frank Nuttal, head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak said he was pleased with his team's performance after narrowly edging out Accra Young Wise 1-0 in the MTN FA Cup at the Zaytuna Park in Kasoa.



In a post-match interview with the press, coach Nuttal said his charges worked very hard to make the victory possible and commended the team for their efforts.



“The game was as tough as it was expected, it was a cup tie and both teams wanted to progress to the next round of the competition. We were away from home on a very difficult pitch, we discussed that with the players and they showed a high level of determination on the field.



“The players and the staff had worked very hard for this game and I thank them for the victory. I am very happy that we are through to the next round of the competition.



“Am happy with the whole team, they defended very well, although our strikers couldn’t score, but it’s not always about scoring, they played well and I am pleased with their effort.



“The players were psychologically prepared for that challenge and they did a very decent job. We are going to prepare for our next game against Elmina Sharks in the premier league.



“Our target is to win every competition this season, we would try our best to win every game,” said Nuttal.



Accra Hearts of Oak is seeking to win the MTN FA Cup for the first time after seventeen years, although they hold the record as the competitions all-time best team, winning it on five occasions.