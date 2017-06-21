Avram Grant Disrespected Me - Majeed Waris

Related Stories Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has admitted that he felt insulted after his omission from the final squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad.



Waris was given a late call-up into the provisional squad ahead of the tournament before being shockingly left out of the final squad by then head coach Avram Grant.



The forward had a great season on a personal front with club side Lorient, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for the French side.



Waris, who has already made 22 appearances for the Black Stars, revealed that he was very disappointed with the outcome especially because he was not given a reason for his exclusion.



“If I knew earlier that I will not make the squad, it would have been better than just taking me out without any concrete reason,” he said.



“I cancelled my holiday because they insisted I had to be at the team’s camping and then in the end, they just left me out without giving me any reason.



“I feel very disrespected. But this is life and not everyone will respect you.”



Waris was called up as part of Kwesi Appiah’s first Black Stars squad, and played the last 10 minutes in the 5-0 win against Ethiopia in the AFCON 2019 qualifier.