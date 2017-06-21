Agyemang Badu Wants To Leave Udinese After 7 Years With Club

Related Stories Udinese star Emmanuel Agyemang Badu wants to leave the Italian outfit after a long spell with the Club.



Badu joined Udinese after making history by winning the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup with the Black Satellites team, thanks to a winning penalty converted by the midfielder in the final against Brazil.



The 25-year-old has since been with the Serie A Club despite offers from several European teams..



The former Kotoko midfielder wants a new challenge by moving away from the Italian side.



“I have been there for some time, I think for seven years now I have been with them, I have made almost 200 appearances for them,” he told GTV’s Sportlite.



“I think is time for me to face a new challenge and so I will definitely grab a good offer that comes my way.”



The midfielder has received numerous offers hence likely to exit the Club before the transfer window shuts this summer.