Agyemang Badu Wants To Leave Udinese After 7 Years With Club

Udinese star Emmanuel Agyemang Badu wants to leave the Italian outfit after a long spell with the Club.
Badu joined Udinese after making history by winning the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup with the Black Satellites team, thanks to a winning penalty converted by the midfielder in the final against Brazil.
The 25-year-old has since been with the Serie A Club despite offers from several European teams..
The former Kotoko midfielder wants a new challenge by moving away from the Italian side.
“I have been there for some time, I think for seven years now I have been with them, I have made almost 200 appearances for them,” he told GTV’s Sportlite.
“I think is time for me to face a new challenge and so I will definitely grab a good offer that comes my way.”
The midfielder has received numerous offers hence likely to exit the Club before the transfer window shuts this summer.
Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
