FC Como Owner Akosua Puni Essien Settles Payment Of Players After Delay

FC Como bankroller Akosua Puni Essien has finally paid players and staff of the Italian Club after a delay in disbursing their salaries due to "technical problem".



Mrs. Essien, wife of Ghana star Michael Essien acquired the Italian Serie C side for a reported €237,000.



The entrepreneur saved the Club which was cash-strapped and on the verge of collapse after purchasing in an auction.



"I'm sorry for this delay, of a technical nature: I guarantee that the money for the club was sent," Gianluca Savoini, spokesman for the new owner of Como FC said.



FC Como failed to secure promotion to the Serie B just months after the Ghanaian philanthropist had secured sole rights as owner of the Club.



The spouse of the former Chelsea midfielder (Michael Essien) remains the only Ghanaian female to own a Club outside her native country.



The Ghanaian will be hoping to see her Club move to the Serie B next season.