Dwamena Highlights Gyan's Impact On ‘Successful’ Ghana Debut

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has revealed that guidelines from captain Asamoah Gyan helped him to score twice against Ethiopia on his international debut in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi last week.



The 21-year-old was picked to partner Gyan upfront ahead of Majeed Waris and Jordan Ayew.



“Gyan is one of the best strikers in the world. It’s a pleasure to play with him,” Dwamena told Ultimate FM.



“I learned a lot from him, even during training we keep talking, we keep communicating and he was advising me on how I have to move and everything.



“He told me on his debut he scored, so he will be very glad if I also scored on my debut and thanks be to God I scored two and he was like ‘yeah come let’s celebrate.



He added: “I am really looking forward to play a lot of games with him because I believe it will be an opportunity for me to gain experience from the veteran striker.”



Local pundits have tipped Dwamena as the best option to replace Gyan, who is in the twilight of his career after almost 14 years with the Black Stars.