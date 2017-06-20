Ghana Defender Samuel Inkoom Banned By FIFA

Related Stories Ghana international Samuel Inkoom has been banned for a year by the Federation of International Football (FIFA) for his failure to pay an agent Andrew Evans.



The defender had signed a contract with the agent which states that the latter will receive 10% of Inkoom's gross salary and onward transfer fee.



However Inkoom failed to comply by the agreement after joining Ukrainian Club Dnipro from Swiss giants FC Basel in 2011.



Evans, the said agent has since written to FIFA to take action against the Ghana right-back.



FIFA months ago wrote to the Ghana Football Association to alert the Ghana star on the issue.



Inkoom having breached the contract has now been banned for the next 12 months.



The player will now need to cough out a staggering 352,500 euros to his agent before his ban will be lifted.



A statement by FIFA reads:"In view of the notification dated 20.06.2017, pursuant to item 4 the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee of 15.12.2014, DS of BFU imposed to Samuel Inkoom- a former competitor of FC 'Vereya' Stara Zagora punishment suspension of competition rights for a period of one (one) year or until the date of payment of the entire amount owed to the creditor."



This means the 25-year-old must keep himself away of any football related activities until he pays the said amount.



The former Kotoko player has not earned an invitation to the Black Stars team since 2012.



He was a member of the Ghana U20 squad that made history by winning the 2009 FIFA World Youth Championship in Egypt.



Until recently, the defender played for Bulgarian Club Vereya.