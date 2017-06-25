"We Can't Defend League Title" - All Stars

Coach Abubakr Believer, assistant coach of Wa All Stars says his side has given up on winning the Ghana Premier League trophy this season.

Speaking to the press after his side lost to Kumasi Asante Kotoko by 2-1 on Saturday, Coach Believer said retaining the league trophy is impossible and they are now keen on a top four finish this season.

"To be honest the title has eluded Wa All Stars, but I think if we put our pieces together we can get a top four finish this season.

"We are working hard everyday to finish the season very well.

"For the ultimate, it is impossible for us this season", said Coach Believer.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Adams, captain of Wa All Stars has blamed injuries for his side's poor start of the season. Adams says but for the injuries they could have performed better.

"We started the season on a bad note because most of our players got injured even before the season started.

"About eight of our regular starters were not around when the league started, so we found it tough. It took us some time to get back. We have eleven matches to go and we have not given up", he said.