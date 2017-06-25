Kwesi Appiah Names 22 for USA/Mexico Friendlies

US-based quartet Kwadwo Poku, David Accam, Mohammed Abu and Gershon Koffie have earned call-ups to join the Black Stars team for the upcoming friendly matches against USA and Mexico.

The players were handed late call-ups following the omission of Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew as well as Daniel Amartey and Thomas Partey who all pulled out due to club commitment.

Also in the team are local-based defenders Nicholas Opoku and Samuel Sarfo.

The team left the country on Friday night for the game in Houston.

Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars) and Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew), Nicholas Opoku (Berekum Chelsea), Lumor Agbenyenu (Munich 1860, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Rashid Sumalia (Al Gharafa, Qatar), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Jerry Akaminko ( Eskiserhispor, Turkey), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty, Ghana)

Mohammed Abu (Columbus Crew, USA), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Gershon Koffie (New England Revolution)

Asamoah Gyan (Al Alhi, UAE), Majeed Waris (Lorient FC, France), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Kwadwo Poku (FC Miami), David Accam (Chicago Fire),