Dominant Kotoko Extinguish Visiting All Stars

Two-time African champions, Asante Kotoko, scored in each half to secure all three points at stake as they subdued visiting Wa All Stars 2-1 in a Ghana Premier League Match Day 19 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors, playing one of their best games in recent times, took the lead on 18 minutes, courtesy Obed owusu.

The striker, who was within the shooting range, out-jumped a Wa All Stars’ defender to nod home an Emmanuel Gyamfi corner kick.

Kotoko nearly increased the goal tally five minutes later via a corner kick, but Yakubu Mohammed would squander Gyamfi’s well-taken kick as he misdirected his header to the relief of the visitors.

All Stars improved their game thereon, and made some incursions into the Kotoko defensive area, which almost resulted in a goal, however, goalie Felix Annan was equal to the task, making a vital timely save from a Seth Amoateng shot in the 38th minute

Kotoko unsettled the visitors on resumption of the second half with a second goal in the 53rd minute, and it was bulky striker Yakubu, who was on target.

He tactically intercepted an Awal Mohammed pass in a counter-attack, went solo and unleashed a thunderbolt to beat advancing goalie Rashid Seidu.

All Stars would reduce the goal deficit in the 77th minute as Kwaku Auandzie finished off a defence-splitting move initiated by substitute Maxwell Baako in the midfield.