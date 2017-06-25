Jose Mourinho Loses Dad

Felix Mourinho, father of Manchester United boss Jose, has passed away aged 79, former club Belenenses have confirmed.



He spent a lengthy playing career as a goalkeeper, even turning out once for Portugal, and thereafter he spent two decades in the dugout, during which time he would ask his son to compile the scouting reports that ultimately led to Jose being recognised as one of the world’s top coaches.



Mourinho responded to his father’s death by posting a picture of the two together on his Instagram account that went without comment.



The funeral is expected to take place in Setubal at 11:00 on Tuesday.

