Manchester City Recall Ghanaian Duo Thomas Agyepong & Yaw Yeboah For Pre-Season

Thomas Agyepong Related Stories English giants Manchester City have recalled Ghana duo Thomas Agyepong and Yaw Yeboah for pre-season.

The two Ghana internationals had successful loan spells with Dutch sides for last season. Yeboah was a key man for FC Twente where he scored two goals in 26 league appearances.



Winger Agyepong was in full flight for second-tier NAC Breda who managed to secure promotion to the top-flight in the play-offs.



The former Ghana U17 captain scored two goals in 27 appearances.



Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah spent an hour answering questions from young FC Twente fans regarding his time at the club. (Video below)









