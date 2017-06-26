Kotoko, Hearts to Receive GHC50,000 each – GHALCA

 
 

26-Jun-2017  
Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo, chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has revealed that both Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will each receive an amount of GH?50,000 as appearance fee for the 2017 edition of the President’s Cup.

 

 

     Mr. Fianoo made this known at the launch of the 2017 edition of the President’s Cup. 

 

 

     According to the Ghalca chairman, the amount would cater for the preparation of both clubs ahead of the competition slated for July 2, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

 

 

     “Before we leave here, we will give the cheques that covers the appearance fee to both competing clubs [Hearts and Kotoko] that is GH?50,000 each before they leave here.

 

 

      " This will enable them to prepare adequately in order to prevent issues on transportation and other expenditure that may be incurred ahead of the game.” Mr. Fianoo said.

 

 

     This year’s competition will be the first in honour of the sitting President, Nana Akuffo-Addo and the first to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

 

 
 
 
 
Source: GNA
 
 

