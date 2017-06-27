Black Stars Players get Ready for Mexico Test

The Black Stars arrived in Texas on Sunday (Saturday night per US time) and had their first training session ahead of their friendly match against Mexico on Wednesday.

The team was led by GFA Vice-President, George Afriyie, and head coach, Kwesi Appiah. 16 players, led by captain, Asamoah Gyan, travelled on Sunday and 6 more players are expected to join later on Monday.

The match against Mexico will be played in Houston on Wednesday night and it will be followed by another friendly against the United States on July 1.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah named 22 players for the two matches and travelled with most of the players from Accra. Five players from the local league were included in the squad with three players playing in outfield position as Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Cobbinah leading the home-based players.

The six players in the team who play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United Stars will join the team from Sunday night because of club duties. Most of the MLS player in the Black Stars were in action for their clubs this weekend but will join latest by Monday to give Coach Kwesi Appiah his full squad.

Striker David Accam, Mohammed Abu, Kwadwo Poku and Gershon Koffie who were not part of the team that defeated Ethiopia have been handed calls by coach Appiah. Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful who were in the team that defeated Ethiopia will also join the side by Monday to ensure the Black Stars have a full house.

Captain Asamoah Gyan led the squad of 16 players from Accra and they will start their training on Sunday afternoon in Houston. The Black Stars will play Mexico on Wednesday, June 28 at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

The four-time African champions will face the United States second friendly three days later at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Connecticut.

Goalkeepers: Addo Joseph (Aduana Stars) and Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Lumor Agbenyenu (Munich 1860, Germany),Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew), Nicholas Opoku (Berekum Chelsea), Jerry Akaminko ( Eskiserhispor, Turkey), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Rashid Sumalia (Al Gharafa, Qatar), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty, Ghana)

Midfielders: Mohammed Abu (Columbus Crew, USA), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Ofori Ebenezer (Stuttgart, Germany), Kwadwo Poku (FC Miami), Winful Kwaku Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Gershon Koffie (New England Revolution)

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (Al Alhi, UAE), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Majeed Abdul Waris (Lorient FC, France) and David Accam (Chicago Fire).