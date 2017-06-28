Muntari Set To Return To Black Stars After Talks Held

Related Stories Suspended Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari is set to return to the national colors after talks were held between him and Kwesi Appiah.



The former Inter Milan was suspended from the national team after he damaged items belonging to Moses Armah Parker worth $8,000 after a bust-up during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



The 32-years old behavior antagonized the management members of the team to sack Muntari from the camp of the Black Stars together with Kelvin Prince Boateng who used uncultured words of Kwesi Appiah.



Early last year, Muntari wrote to the Ghana Football Association apologizing for his wrong doing during the tournament in Rio but the FA is yet to give out an indication lifting the ban from the Pescara midfield dynamo.



Muntari, who is currently on charity work in Kampala together with his former AC Milan playing mate who double as a Japanese international Keisuke Honda reveled that Kwesi Appiah has held talks with him about his possible return to the Black Stars.



“I am not yet retired even though I have been out of the Ghana Black Stars team for a long time. I am ready to work out with my new club and get recalled.



“A couple of days ago I spoke with the manager [Kwesi Appiah] and we talked about my future.” He added.



The Champions League winner will hope to get a team in the various topflight leagues after Pescara suffered relegation.